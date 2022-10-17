SSC MTS Final Answer Key For Paper 1 OUT, Here's A Direct Link To Check

SSC MTS final answer key: The SSC MTS 2022 answer key for Paper 1 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission today, October 17, 2022. Along with the final answer key, the question paper has also been released on the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the final answer key along with the question paper on the commission website by November 16 at 5 pm.

The result of the Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2021 was announced by SSC on October 7, 2022. According to the official information, a total of 3887 candidates have been qualified for appointment to the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff in different States/ UTs. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the SSC MTS final answer key 2022.

SSC MTS final answer key 2022: Here's how to check SSC MTS 2022 Final Answer Key

Step 1: To check the SSC MTS 2022 final answer key, candidates are required to visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, select "Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Question Paper(s) of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2021."

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the "final answer key".

Step 4: Enter the login details.

Step 5: Double-check and save the printout for future reference

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly check the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's a direct link to check SSC MTS final answer key - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative