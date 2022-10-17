SSC MTS Final Answer Key For Paper 1 OUT, Here's A Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
SSC MTS final answer key: The SSC MTS 2022 answer key for Paper 1 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission today, October 17, 2022. Along with the final answer key, the question paper has also been released on the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the final answer key along with the question paper on the commission website by November 16 at 5 pm.
The result of the Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2021 was announced by SSC on October 7, 2022. According to the official information, a total of 3887 candidates have been qualified for appointment to the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff in different States/ UTs. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the SSC MTS final answer key 2022.