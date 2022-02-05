SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2021 On Feb 28, GD Constable Result In April; Check Schedule Here

SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2021: The results of various examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) are expected to be released in the upcoming months. According to the schedule announced, the SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2021 will be released on February 28, 2022, and the GD Constable Result will be published in April. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to check them by visiting the official website – ssc.nic.in.

Candidates must be aware that SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2021 is for Paper 1 held in 2020. However, the date of the result declaration is tentative and can be changed by SSC, about which the candidates will be informed. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, several examinations were postponed and the result dates were delayed. The SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2021 will be prepared based on the Final Answer Keys.

SSC GD Constable: SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2021: Check Schedule

Name of the Exam Tentative date of result Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Skill Test) February 28, 2022 Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 (Paper-I) February 28, 2022 Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2020 (Paper-II) February 28, 2022 Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019 (Skill Test) March 10, 2022 Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 (CBE) or GD Constable April 15, 2022 Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-II) April 30, 2022

