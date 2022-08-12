'Stories Of Valour Of Soldiers To Be Included In School Curriculum': Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on August 12 informed that the stories of valour of Indian soldiers would soon be added into the school curriculum in efforts to inculcate a sense of “responsibility towards the nation” among children from an early age. The Union Minister announced the decision by speaking at the felicitation ceremony of 25 winners of the Veer Gatha contest in New Delhi.

“To strengthen the sense of responsibility towards the nation from an early age, the Education Ministry in consultation with the Defence Ministry will work to include the valour of our soldiers shown during the last 75 years into the school curriculum and our textbooks,” Dharmendra Pradhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Union Minister Pradhan also thanked Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for initiating the ‘Veer Gatha Project’ so as to generate awareness regarding the Gallantry award winners among school students. The project was launched under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Pradhan further asserted that it is vital to develop a strong patriotic fervour and a sense of gratitude towards our jawans among students of Class 3 to Class 12.

The 'Veer Gatha Project'

According to news agency PTI, in the nationwide contest held between October 21 and November 20, 2021, more than 8.04 lakh students from 4,788 schools were encouraged to participate and share inspirational stories through essays, poems, drawings and multimedia presentations. After evaluation, a total 25 students were selected and declared as "Super 25".

The Education minister also suggested that the contest be renamed as "Sena Super 25" to honour the country's soldiers and salute the sacrifices of the armed forces.

“This time Super 25 was conducted among 8 lakh students from 5,000 schools. We will work to take this initiative to all schools in India and to over one crore students going forward,” ANI quoted Pradhan as saying.

India is celebrating its 75 years of Independence this year. Following this, the central government launched Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on August 15, 2023.

