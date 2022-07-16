Students Preparing For Competitive Exams Will Soon Get Financial Support: J’khand CM

Ranchi, Jul 16 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said that the government will soon bring a policy in which the students who are preparing for the competitive examinations will be provided financial assistance.

Soren was speaking here at the launch of Jharkhand State Employment of local candidates in private sector and distribution of appointment letters to around 11,000 youths in private sector.

The CM said that the cabinet has approved the rules for the new policy in private sector on Friday. Under the new policy, private companies have to provide a reservation of 75 per cent for local people, he said.

Addressing the youths who received appointment letters, CM said, “The students who want to prepare for any competitive examinations such as JPSC, UPSC, Engineering or Medical, government will provide financial support for their preparations. We are going to bring a policy in this regard very soon.” He said that the recruitment exercise has been on for past few days in the state. “We recently gave appointment letters to more than 250 people, who cracked the JPSC examinations. Of the total, 35 persons belonged to below poverty line (BPL) which is a big achievement. We also made the recruitment of agriculture officers and staff in forensic labs for the first time,” Soren said.

“Jharkhand is termed as backward state. But, we will be making it a leading state of the country in next five to seven years. For this, we need cooperation from all,” he said.

Jharkhand’s Labour minister Satyanand Bhokta, Rural Development minister Alamgir Alam and Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Manjhi were also present on the occasion.

Labour, Employment, Training and Skill Department Secretary Praveen Kumar Toppo said that as many as 11,391 youths, who got jobs in the private sector since April this year, were given appointment letters.

Of the total, 5,332 youths got jobs in the apparel sector, 1,041 in health care, 1,168 in management and entrepreneurship, 785 in automotive and 118 in telecom sector, he said. PTI SAN RG RG

