Students' Views Would Be Considered For Admission Decision: Presidency Univ

Kolkata, Jun 11 (PTI) The Presidency University in Kolkata on Saturday said the decision on admission to undergraduate and post-graduate courses will be taken keeping in view the interests of the students.

The varsity's statement came following a meeting between the students' union and the authority after around 40 pupils began a sit-in on the campus.

The students were demanding that the university should not take part in the central admission process to be conducted for the state-run varsities for undergraduate and post-graduate courses.

"The authority assured us the autonomy of our university on admission-related issues shall be retained. All decisions pertaining to admission to UG and PG courses will be decided by the university without any external intervention," a spokesperson of the students' union said.

An official of the varsity said the views of the students would be taken into account before making a final decision on the admission process. PTI SUS SOM SOM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)