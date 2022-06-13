Last Updated:

Summer Vacation In Bengal Govt Schools Extended Due To ‘extreme Heat’

The summer vacation in schools had already been extended from mid-April, owing to the hot and humid conditions. The notice comes a day after the death of three elderly pilgrims during a religious function at Panihati due to heat. 

The West Bengal government on Monday extended the summer vacation in state-run and state-aided schools for another 10 days till June 26 in view of “extreme heat wave conditions”. Principal Secretary (Education) Manish Jain said in a notification that the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of students.

"With regard to declaring summer vacation in the schools due to extreme heat wave conditions, as reports of a few death cases due to heat and humidity have been received, the competent authority has decided to extend the summer vacation...." the government release said.

The notice was issued to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education. The summer vacation in schools had already been extended from mid-April, owing to the hot and humid conditions. The notice comes a day after the death of three elderly pilgrims during a religious function at Panihati due to heat. 

