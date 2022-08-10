SWAYAM 2022 January Semester Exam Schedule Released, Form Submission Deadline Extended

SWAYAM 2022 January Exam: The examination schedule for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2022 semester exams has been released by the National Testing Agency. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check the list of session-wise papers on the information bulletin. In order to check the same, they will have to visit the official website – swayam.nta.nic.in. As per the schedule, the examination will be conducted on August 29 and August 30, 2022.

In another move, NTA has also postponed the last date for the submission of exam application forms. As per the notice, candidates can submit the application form till August 12 at 5 pm and the application fee can be paid by August 12 at 11:50 pm. Also, candidates will get the option to make corrections to the submitted application form between August 13 and 15. (SWAYAM) A January 2022 semester is in progress at swayam.nta.ac.in from July 6 to August 5.

SWAYAM 2022: Here's how to apply for SWAYAM 2022 January semester exam

Step 1: To apply for the SWAYAM 2022 January semester exam, candidates, need to visit the official website of NTA nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, go to the student section and click on 'Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds'

Step 3: Fill in the details and finish the registration process.

Step 4: Log in using the credentials.

Step 5: In the next step, select Exam Registration 2022.

Step 6: Candidates then need to fill out the exam form and enter all the details.

Step 7: Click on the "Submit" button to submit the form.

Candidates should be aware that if they fail to submit the application form on time, their application forms will not be accepted. In the event that candidates make any errors, they will be provided an opportunity to edit the application forms. The correction window will be open from August 13 to August 15, 2022. It is advised that candidates must keep visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

