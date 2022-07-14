Symbiosis SET, SITEEE Result 2022 Out, Follow These Steps To Check Scores

Symbiosis University entrance exam: The Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune has released the Symbiosis Entrance Test result (SET 2022). The University has also released the SIT Engineering Entrance Exam result online (SITEEE 2022). The scorecards have been uploaded on the official website set-test.org. The steps which need to be followed are mentioned below.

It is noted that the SET or SITEEE 2022 was conducted in a test-centred mode in July. To check the result, students who took the exam should be ready with their SET/ SITEEE user ID and password. The SET/ SITEE scorecard 2022 consists details of the candidate's sectional marks, overall marks, and provisional qualifying status.

SET/ SITEEE Result 2022: Follow these steps to download scorecards

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the entrance exam should go to the official website- set-test.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads "Download SET/ SITEEE 2022 scorecard"

Step 3: Then they should enter their SET/ SITEEE 2022 ID and password

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the SET/ SITEEE 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for future reference

Symbiosis SLAT 2022 Result: Overview

International University released the result of SLAT examination 2022 on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. All those who took the test can download their SLAT result 2022 now. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their application number and password or date of birth.

SLAT Result 2022: List of important dates

The exam was conducted on July 3, 2022, in computer-based mode (CBT)

Result was released on July 12, 2022

Here's how to download scorecard online