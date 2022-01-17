Tamil Nadu: 100% Students Aged Between 15-18 Years Vaccinated With 1st Dose, Says Minister

All the school students in Tamil Nadu aged between 15 and 18 years have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine, said Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday.

While speaking to reporters, he said, "100 per cent of school students between 15 and 18 years in Tamil Nadu have been inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine."

'Over 25 lakh students vaccinated so far in Tamil Nadu'

The vaccination drive across the country for children aged between 15 and 18 years old began on January 3, 2022. The Health Minister said that a total of 25.21 lakh teenagers have been vaccinated so far, and soon the state will reach a 100% vaccination rate for both doses of COVID vaccine.

While speaking to the media, Subramanian said Tamil Nadu has been reporting 10 to 20 deaths due to coronavirus and those who died were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

He said the state government is taking the necessary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 and has also prepared hospital beds, isolation facilities, and medical assistance. He mentioned that Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will soon have more volunteers to assist those who are at home alone. The Tamil Nadu government announced that all schools across the state will remain closed till January 31, 2022, due to rising cases of COVID-19, and exams that were scheduled to be held during the period will also be postponed.

COVID cases in Tamil Nadu are on the rise. The state reported a total of 23,989 new COVID-19 cases and 11 fatalities in the last 24 hours. As per the state health bulletin, the total number of cases reported so far is 29,15,948 and the death toll is 36,967.

Image: PTI/ Masubramanian