Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu: 100% Students Aged Between 15-18 Years Vaccinated With 1st Dose, Says Minister

Tamil Nadu: All the school students aged between 15 to 18 years have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine, said Health Minister Subramanian on Monday.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Tamil Nadu

Image: PTI/Masubramanian


All the school students in Tamil Nadu aged between 15 and 18 years have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine, said Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday.

While speaking to reporters, he said, "100 per cent of school students between 15 and 18 years in Tamil Nadu have been inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine."

'Over 25 lakh students vaccinated so far in Tamil Nadu'

The vaccination drive across the country for children aged between 15 and 18 years old began on January 3, 2022. The Health Minister said that a total of 25.21 lakh teenagers have been vaccinated so far, and soon the state will reach a 100% vaccination rate for both doses of COVID vaccine.

While speaking to the media, Subramanian said Tamil Nadu has been reporting 10 to 20 deaths due to coronavirus and those who died were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

He said the state government is taking the necessary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 and has also prepared hospital beds, isolation facilities, and medical assistance. He mentioned that Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will soon have more volunteers to assist those who are at home alone. The Tamil Nadu government announced that all schools across the state will remain closed till January 31, 2022, due to rising cases of COVID-19, and exams that were scheduled to be held during the period will also be postponed.

READ | Uttar Pradesh schools and colleges to remain closed till January 23 amid COVID surge

COVID cases in Tamil Nadu are on the rise. The state reported a total of 23,989 new COVID-19 cases and 11 fatalities in the last 24 hours. As per the state health bulletin, the total number of cases reported so far is 29,15,948 and the death toll is 36,967. 

READ | Tamil Nadu schools to remain closed till Jan 31; 10th & 12th exams postponed due to COVID

Image: PTI/ Masubramanian

READ | Uttarakhand government likely to extend closure of schools amid surge in COVID cases
READ | Closure of schools due to COVID is not justified says World Bank Education Director
READ | Maharashtra schools reopening decision to be considered after 10- 15 days
Tags: Tamil Nadu, Vaccine, COVID
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND