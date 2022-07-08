Tamil Nadu: 18-year-old NEET Aspirant Found Dead At Home, Suicide Note Found

NEET aspirant suicide case: In Tamil Nadu's Hosur district, 18-year-old boy committed suicide. He was found hanging in his room on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. In the suicide note, he cited difficulty in 'NEET preparation' as a reason for this move. Murali Krishna passed the intermediate exam in 2021. He took the NEET exam and scored 160 marks. He had started preparations for NEET again, but was stressed as he feared he would not be able to score the required marks.

“I’m finding NEET exam very difficult. I can’t score the marks. Forgive me, I’ve tried my best. But I couldn’t get the marks requested to get medical seat. Please forgive me for taking this decision. I’ll miss you very much ma”, stated the suicide note.

Hosur Sipcot Police was informed by the relatives about this. The police recovered Murali Krishna’s body and sent it for autopsy. Further investigation is underway. Report states that the boy was rushed to a local hospital but in vain as he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Second death in a week due to NEET

An 18-year-old boy, who was a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant, killed himself at his house in Chennai. The boy, identified as Dhanush, had completed his schooling in 2020 and failed his first NEET attempt in 2021. He was to appear for NEET for second time on July 17, 2022. His parents, daily wage earners, found him hanging from the ceiling of their house when they returned back. He was rushed to the hospital but it was already too late. The body was kept for post-mortem and was returned to the family for last rites.

NEET UG 2022 to be conducted on July 17

National Testing Agency is expected to release the admit cards for National Entrance cum Eligibility Test soon. As of now, exact date for the release of hall tickets has not been announced yet. Since the exam will be conducted on July 17, admit cards are expected to be released soon. NTA released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 exam city allotment slips on June 29, 2022. The exam city allotment slips are available on the official of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in. It can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned here.