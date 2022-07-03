Tamil Nadu: At 13, Arnav Sivram Becomes One Of The Youngest To Learn 17 Computer Languages

Arnav Sivram from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu is now one of the youngest person to have learnt 17 computer languages at the age of 13. On this achievement he said, "I started learning computers when I was in 4th grade. I have learnt 17 programming languages including Java & Python." Arnav Sivram said that he started learning computer when he was in fourth grade.

"I am one of the youngest children to have learnt 17 computer languages at the age of 13," Arnav claimed, adding that he plans to create "Artificial Intelligence for auto-pilot in India with low investment".

ANI on July 2 tweeted, "Tamil Nadu | Coimbatore's Arnav Sivram becomes one of the youngest children to have learnt 17 computer languages at the age of 13 I started learning computers when I was in 4th grade. I have learnt 17 programming languages including Java & Python, he said".

Tamil Nadu | Coimbatore's Arnav Sivram becomes one of the youngest children to have learnt 17 computer languages at the age of 13



I started learning computers when I was in 4th grade. I have learnt 17 programming languages including Java & Python, he said pic.twitter.com/FTehgFHrBt — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

IIT Madras To Teach Online Computer Science Course For Free

In a bid to provide high-quality education to more and more students in the rural part of India, the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras has decided to teach its Computer Science courses in an online mode. Also, IIT Madras has announced that these courses will be absolutely free of charge. IIT Madras has kept zero fees for the course so that they are easily accessible to all the students.

Currently, the department is working on the portal and is looking for ways to add more content for those students. The CSE department of IIT Madras is also planning to engage senior students to conduct live tutorial sessions where doubts related to the course will also be clarified. Notably, each session of courses will be available on the YouTube recordings of live lectures that will be taught to students at IIT Madras.