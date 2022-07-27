Tamil Nadu: Class 12 Student Commits Suicide In Sivaganga; 5th Such Case Recorded In July

A Class 12 student committed suicide by hanging himself in Sivaganga’s Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu, police said. A case has been registered and the body has been handed over to the parents after the completion of the autopsy. Further investigations are on, said a police official.

It’s important to note this is the fifth such case of alleged suicide in Tamil Nadu in the month of July and the second such incident reported within hours after the suicide of the 16-year-old Yoga Lakshmi in Sivakasi's Virudhanagar.

Five incidents of alleged teenage student suicides in the last 10 days in Tamil Nadu:

July 13

The first case was recorded on July 13 in the Kallakurichi district, when a 17-year-old girl from Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi was found dead on the hostel premises of her school. However, the post-mortem report found that she had injuries before her death. She died by allegedly jumping from the top floor to the ground, as per reports.

July 25

The second case was reported on July 25, when a Class 12 student, a 17-year-old girl, was found dead at her hostel in Tiruvallur. As per reports, the girl was feeling disturbed for several days and the parents had also demanded a fair autopsy. The friends and family members have asked for an investigation into the case.

July 26

On July 26, in the Cuddalore district, the third case of alleged suicide was reported, when a Class 12 girl by the name of Sivagami was found hanging at her house. The parents said she was upset over her studies.

July 26

On the same day, a Class 11 student was found hanging at her home in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi district. The 16-year-old, who has been identified as Yoga Lakshmi from Sivakasi's Virudhanagar, returned from school when her parents, who are daily wagers, were not at home. Her grandmother also stayed with the family but was not at home when the girl arrived from school after which the girl hanged herself to death.

CM Stalin recommends educational institutes impart life skills to students

Amid the multiple cases of teenage students ending their lives, Chief Minister MK Stalin on July 26, advised the educational institutes to not consider education as a business but as a service and also recommended they should teach life skills to students to tackle 'obstacles bravely'. “Recent incidents in Tamil Nadu are giving me pain. Education Institutions Management should think of Education as a service and not a business,” Stalin, who was attending the Golden Jubilee event at the Guru Nanak College in Chennai, said.

“Students are coming to Educational Institutions only to get degrees. Education institutions should give self-confidence, courage, and power to students to manage all situations under any circumstances. Tamil Nadu students have to face their obstacles bravely,” he added.