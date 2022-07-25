Tamil Nadu: Class 12 Student Hangs Herself In School Hostel, Investigation Going On

Thiruvallur suicide case: In an incident reported in Tiruvallur, a plus two student committed suicide by hanging herself in the school hostel. Police were called and are probing the incident. Tiruthani was pursuing her 12th standard at a Girls Higher Secondary School. The Police reached the spot and took the body in possession and sent it to Tiruvallur Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, her relatives blocked the road saying the girl's death was suspicious. For security reasons, Police have been deployed in student's hometown.

Tamil Nadu suicide case: Overview

In another incident, a 17-year-old Class 12 girl, studying in a private residential school in the Kaniyamoor area of Tamil Nadu's Chinnasalem, about 15 km from Kallakurichi, allegedly died by suicide on July 13, 2022. She died in the hostel premises. A suicide note was found on which the girl blamed two teachers for her extreme step.

In her suicide note, the girl mentioned, "I am a good student. I have always studied well. But I’m not very confident in chemistry equations. My chemistry teacher kept stressing me. One day she complained about me to my math teacher and since then she is also very strict, I feel constantly pressurised by them. I feel hurt. One of these two teachers spread rumours about me. They have told all the teachers I was a bad student and now all the staff have started asking why I’m not studying and performing very poorly."

She added, "I just have one request. Please return my school fees, books and tuition fees to my parents because I only stayed here for a very short while. And to my mother, father...I apologise." The girl is suspected to have ended her life by jumping to the ground from the top floor. Reportedly, an autopsy report revealed that she had sustained injuries before her death.