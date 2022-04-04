Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu CM Inaugurates Smart Classrooms In Administrative Staff College

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated smart classrooms in the Anna Administrative Staff College here which imparts training to government employees at various levels to equip them with the principles of administration.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated smart classrooms in the Anna Administrative Staff College here which imparts training to government employees at various levels to equip them with the principles of administration. In addition to the smart classrooms, the Chief Minister inaugurated newly constructed hostel facilities at an outlay of Rs 8.74 crore.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and Mythili K Rajendran, Secretary, Human Resource Management were present on the occasion.Established in 1981, the Anna Administrative Staff College in the city is the premier training institute for all civil servants. 

