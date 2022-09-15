Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Launches Free Breakfast Scheme For Primary Students In Govt Schools

The Tamil Nadu government initiated a program on September 15 to serve free breakfast to students of class 1 to class 5 in state-run primary schools. In the first phase, the scheme is being implemented in 1,545 schools in the corporation, municipality and villages. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin launched the scheme by joining the children at a Simmakkal Corporation Primary School for breakfast. It is to mention that the scheme was lauched on the occasion of the 114th birth anniversary of late CM and dravidian stalwart C.N.Annadurai.

Speaking about the initiative, CM Stalin said, "In the first phase, 1.16 lakh students will be provided breakfast. I assure everyone that the scheme would further be expanded. No one should think this to be a freebie, it is the government's duty to do this." "No poor and underprivileged student should drop out of school for the need of food. Whatever economic crisis this government faces, the scheme should not be stopped. The first goal is to alleviate the hunger burden despite the financial burden. I am ready to make any sacrifice to eliminate the poverty in the Tamil community and alleviate the hunger of the children," he added.

Taking to Twitter, CM Stalin posted a video from the event held on Thursday, where he can be seen paying his tribute to former CM CN Annadurai, serving breakfast to the schoolchildren and even feeding it to them.

His post read, "I started the breakfast program as the foundation of the mid-day meal program developed by Justice Party, Kamarasar and the Dravidian governments to bring the education rights that they have fought for, to the Tamils ​​of Kadakodi."

CM Stalin announced free breakfast for govt school students studying in classes 1 to 5

Earlier in July, when the Tamil Nadu government decided to roll out the free breakfast scheme, CM Stalin had stated that the free breakfast scheme will greatly benefit those students who come to the school in a hurry and skip their breakfast.

The DMK leader had recalled his college days when he used to miss his breakfast in a hurry to catch the government bus to the college.

As per reports, cooking under the scheme will begin by 5:30 am and will be finished by 7:45 am. Breakfast will be served to the students between 8:15 am and 8:45 am.The state government is also closely working with the social welfare department on the pilot project and NGOs are likely to tie up for the same.