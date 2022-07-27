Tamil Nadu: Free Morning Breakfast Scheme Launched In Govt Schools By CM MK Stalin

Free breakfast scheme: The Tamil Nadu Government has passed an order sanctioning Rs 33.56 crore for a scheme to provide free morning breakfast to government school students studying in Classes 1 to 5. The free breakfast scheme was launched on Wednesday. Initially, the scheme will be implemented in some municipalities and remote rural areas on a trial basis and this will be done in a phased manner. While inaugurating the scheme on Tuesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that morning meals will be provided to 1,14,095 primary school students studying in 1,545 government primary schools in the municipal, rural and hilly areas at a cost of Rs.33.56 crore.

Free breakfast scheme will greatly benefit those students who come to the school in hurry and skip their breakfast, said Satlin recalling his college days when he used to miss his breakfast in a hurry to catch the government bus to the college. As per reports, cooking will begin by 5:30 am and will be finished by 7:45 am. Breakfast will be served to the students between 8:15 am and 8:45 am

The scheme will be rolled out at 36 schools in Chennai, 40 in Trichy, 20 in Kanchipuram, 15 in Cuddalore, 21 in Kumbakonam of Thanjavur district, 48 in Vellore, 8 in Tuticorin, 26 in Madurai, 54 in Salem, 14 in Dindigul, 22 in Tirunelveli, 26 in Erode, 19 in Kanyakumari, 62 schools in Coimbatore have been selected in 381 municipalities. Also, the state government is closely working with the social welfare department on the pilot project. NGOs are likely to tie up for the same.

