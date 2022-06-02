Tamil Nadu Govt Constitutes Committee To Formulate State Education Policy; Read Notice

TN State Education Policy: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to create its own separate committee to formulate a State Education Policy. According to the notice released by the state government, the newly-formed committee will be headed by a retired judge to formulate a separate and unique state education policy.

This development comes after the MK Stalin-led government boycotted the Centre's National Education Policy (NEP) discussion conference earlier.

TN govt constitutes committee headed by retired judge Murugesan to formulate State Education Policy

The committee to form the State Education Policy will comprise 12 members, including singer TM Krishna and chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand, and it will be headed by retired judge D Murugesan as the Chairman. According to the official notice, the committee will take input from educationists and subject experts and suggest reforms aimed at developing a modern, technology-driven education framework. The final reports will be submitted by the committee within a period of one year from the date of its constitution.

Through the State Education Policy, the TN government aims to bring reform to the state's education system. The newly formed committee will have the authorisation to bring reforms in the examination process and suggest reforms in teacher/assistant professor recruitment and training. The committee can suggest ways to incorporate life skills, soft skills, creative skills, language skills, and social justice values. Also, the committee would suggest ways to improve the quality of research in higher education institutions (HEI), per the official notice.

TN State Education Policy | Official Notice

According to a notice released by the state government, "The Director of Matriculation Schools is the Member Secretary and he is authorised to organise and convene the meeting when required." The notice released by the TN government states that "To draft a distinct state education policy, keeping in mind the interest of the education/future of the youth of the state of Tamil Nadu."