Tamil Nadu: Row Over Periyar University's Caste-based Question In Exam; VC Assures Probe

Periyar University in Tamil Nadu's Salem city has landed itself in massive controversy after a caste-based question was asked during the first-year examination, according to news agency ANI. The Vice-Chancellor of the University, R Jagannathan, has assured investigation and examination.

Caste-based question sparks row in Tamil Nadu

On Thursday, a question was asked during the first-year Master in History examination at Periyar University. In the subject -Freedom Movement of Tamil Nadu: From 1800 to 1947 - question no 11 stated, "Which one is the lower caste that belongs to Tamil Nadu?" with 4 options mentioning different castes-- Maharas, Nadars, Ezhavas, and Harijans, as per the ANI report.

After the question sparked a row, Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan said, "Question papers are not prepared by us. Other University and college lecturers prepare the paper. Usually, in order to avoid a question paper leak, we don't read the papers before the exam. We will investigate this and consider a re-examination," ANI reported.

Tamil Nadu | 1st-year MA History students of Periyar University in Salem got asked in the exam, "Which one is the lower caste that belongs to Tamil Nadu?" with 4 options mentioning different castes pic.twitter.com/kdJxQrMo5R — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

(Image: PTI/ANI)