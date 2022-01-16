Tamil Nadu Schools To Remain Closed Till Jan 31; 10th & 12th Exams Postponed Due To COVID

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday, January 16 announced that all schools will be closed till January 31, 2022. This decision has been taken considering the rise in COVID cases. Along with closing schools, the state government has also postponed the exams that were scheduled to be conducted from January 19 for Classes 10 to 12. The new dates have not been announced yet and will be announced later.

"Considering the surge in COVID-19 cases, all classes including Class X, XI and XII were given holiday till January 31. The exams scheduled to begin for Classes X and XII on January 19 are also postponed. The revised dates will be announced later," the state government said in an official release.

It is to be noted that before this announcement, the schools were closed only for classes 1 to 9 students till January 20, 2022. During this time, physical classes for Classes 10 to 12 were still going on. Apart from this, the Tamil Nadu government has announced to impose a complete lockdown on Sundays until January 31, 2022. The state is already under the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am on all days.

Telangana schools and colleges to remain closed till January 30 amid COVID scare

The Telangana government has decided to close the Schools and Colleges again, This has been decided as the government has extended the COVID-19 curbs due to rising COVID cases. As per the announcement, all educational institutions will be closed till January 30, 2022. With this, the Sankranthi holidays stand extended. The government has taken this decision for the safety of students.

Earlier the government ordered the closure till January 16, 2022. Seeking no improvement in the COVID situation, the date has been extended. The announcement about the extension of holidays has been made by Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. The same has been implemented after orders were issued by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Image: PTI