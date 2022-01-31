Tamil Nadu Student Clears NEET Exam Twice; Urges Govt For Financial Aid To Study Medicine

A Tamil Nadu student who has reportedly cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) twice has made a special request to the Government of India. In her plea, she has asked the government to proffer financial aid so as to support her educational needs. The NEET exam is one amongst the most coveted exams in the country for students who wish to study any graduate Medical course (MBBS), Dental course (BDS) or Post-Graduate course (MD/MS) in government or private medical colleges in India.



In a report by news agency ANI, a student named Thangapachi hailing from Madurai in Tamil Nadu, has requested the Central government for monetary aid. It is pertinent to note here that the student has cleared the NEET exam twice.



In her request to the government, she wrote, "Government is only paying my tution fees and I have no money for other expenses like accommodation." As part of her letter to the government, Thangapachi has suggested that she would be forced to return back to farming if her needs are not fulfilled.

Despite being a farmer & father of 4, Thangapachi's father supported all her needs

Thangapachi who also happens to be the eldest amongst six siblings, has received constant help from her parents, despite the critical financial situation that her family has been through. Her father whose primary job is that of agriculture has always strived to earn as much as he could and bent over backwards to ensure that his children receive proper education guidance.

Thangapachi received her higher secondary degree from Vikramangalam Kallar High school. Following this, she applied for the NEET exam. Unfortunately for Thangapachi, she was unable to enrol herself at a private medical college as the expenses of studying medicine were extremely high. With the high tuition fees, Thangapachi's parents who have been helping her to educate herself, found it extremely difficult and couldn't be of any help to their daughter. In addition, her parents were unable to afford her accommodation and food fees.

Finally, Thangapachi enrolled herself at the Mookambika Medical College in Kanyakumari. Although Thangapachi is busy pursuing her formal education, she is simultaneously doing farming as her family is unable to solely bear her educational expenses.

About the NEET exam

NEET is an exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for acquiring admission in various medical colleges for MBBS and BDS courses. The NEET exam is meant for Class 11 and 12 students and the questions pertain to subjects like Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Total Marks for the same is 720 and the exam is conducted for a duration of three hours in which candidates have 180 questions carrying four marks for every correct answer and negative 1 for incorrect responses. It is extremly challenging to compete for NEET once, let alone twice which Thangapachi has successfully completed.

Image: ANI