TANCET 2022 Registration Begins Today, Follow These Steps To Apply

TANCET 2022 registration: Anna University is scheduled to begin the registration process for TANCET 2022 on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. All the interested candidates can check the eligibility and apply for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test online. In order to apply, they will have to go to the official website TANCET on tancet.annauniv.edu. The deadline for registration will end on April 18, 2022. Any applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted by the University.

Students must know that this examination will be conducted by Anna University on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for the candidates who seek admission to MBA, MCA and ME/M.Tech/ M. Arch/ M.Plan. List of important dates, application fee details and steps to apply can be checked here.

TANCET 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Registration process is scheduled to begin on March 30, 2022

Registration process is scheduled to end on April 18, 2022

Admit card will be released on May 2, 2022 (tentative)

MCA exam date is May 14, 2022

MBA exam date is May 15, 2022

TANCET 2022: Follow these steps for registration

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official site of TANCET on tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TANCET 2022 link available and then enter the registration details and click on submit.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Step 4: Post submitting all the details, download the confirmation page.

Step 5: Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy with them for future reference.

TANCET 2022: Check application fee details here