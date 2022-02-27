TCS Partners With University Of Kashmir To Offer Entrepreneurship And Skilling Programme

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) along with the University of Kashmir has launched a programme that aims to improve the employability skills of students in Kashmir, under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. Youth Employment Program (YEP), BridgeIT, goIT, Ignite My Future (IMF) and Adult Literacy Program (ALP) will be carried out within the next three years. Students studying at the University of Kashmir will be trained to prosper in the digital economy through the YEP program. It is to be noted that this programme has been proved successful in the past too.

Training programme details

The training programme will cover English communication, corporate etiquette, analytical thinking, and problem-solving, basic computer and technical skills, and self-confidence. Kashmir University will play the role of a facilitator and help create linkages for TCS to drive its goIT and IMF initiatives. Under these initiatives, school students will be motivated to pursue technology using resources such as design thinking, mobile app development, and mentorship from TCS employees. TCS Ignite My Future Program is a transdisciplinary educator training and resource programme which aims to give Kashmir students the right direction to learn.

In addition to this TCS will also pilot an ‘Entrepreneurship in Tourism’ program under its flagship BridgeIT program for promising students from the university’s Department of Tourism, Hospitality and Leisure Studies. The aim of this programme is to help students build up skills that will enable them to participate in the tourism industry in the valley and elsewhere.

TCS offers free online certificate courses for IT Professionals and students

Tata Consultancy Service recently conducted a 15 day online, free course for freshers, undergraduate (UG), as well as postgraduates. TCS certificate course aims to sharpen their employability skills. The official website having details of the course reads, "There are no prerequisites for taking this course, the official website says." By taking this course, candidates are expected to improve their core skills such as communication, collaboration, business etiquette, financial and digital literacy. This will in turn help them in becoming ready for the professional world.

Known as ‘Career Edge-Young Professional’, TCS online course was offered by TCS’s business unit iON. All the interested candidates can enrol by registering on the official website at tcsion.com. The details related to the course can be checked here. Candidates will be taught through modules that will contain videos, presentations, reading material, and recorded webinars by experts from TCS. Candidates will also have the option of raising queries and sharing their suggestions.

Image: PTI