TDP Leader P Narayana Granted Bail In Andhra Pradesh SSC Paper Leak Case

Just a day after being arrested in connection to the SSC paper leak case, former Andhra Pradesh Minister and TDP leader Ponguru Narayana has been granted bail on Wednesday. The arrest was in connection to the paper leak of Telugu (first language) subject in a few corporate schools including Narayana School in Tirupati. Narayana Educational Institutions are owned by former minister Narayana.

The former minister was detained by the CID officials on Tuesday, May 10, in Hyderabad and was taken into custody from his residence in Kondapur. Notably, Dr Narayana was the Municipal Administration Urban Development Minister during the TDP rule.

Following his arrest in connection to the SSC question paper malpractice case, he was produced before the magistrate on Wednesday who granted him bail on the basis of a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Furthermore, the magistrate also dismissed the allegations leveled by the police and agreed to the statements made by Narayana's advocates.

Concerning that, the lawyers who represented the former minister in a local court in Chittoor pointed out that Narayana had stepped down from the administrative functions of the Narayana Group of Educational Institutions, and is presently in no way connected to the colleges or schools. They also claimed that the former minister has been intentionally framed in the case by the police.

Earlier in the day, he was also taken to the general hospital for a medical examination before the magistrate granted him bail.

Andhra Pradesh SSC paper leak case

The incident dates back to last month when a question paper of the ongoing SSC examinations was allegedly leaked through WhatsApp. Following this, similar reports started erupting from other institutions as well. In this regard, the Tirupati police had also arrested seven people including Giridhar Reddy, vice-principal of Narayan School in Tirupati who later confessed that the principals and vice-principals of these corporate schools formed a group and took the help of government teachers to commit malpractices in the SSC board class 10 examinations.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@PonguruNarayana