TeamLease EdTech Launches Career Outlook Report; 47% Of Indian Companies Keen To Hire More

TeamLease EdTech, which is one of India’s leading learning solutions providers has recently launched their flagship “Career Outlook Report”. The report has been launched for the period of January to June 2022. The outlook report provides an in-depth analysis of the freshers hiring sentiment across various sectors and regions.

Research findings say that there is a 30% spike in intent to hire freshers in H1 2022 as compared to the previous half-year. It also highlighted that only 17% of companies were keen to increase their fresher pool in H2 of 2021. It is to note that over 47% of companies have expressed their intent to hire freshers in the current half-year (January- June 2022). Other key findings can be checked here.

Check key findings here

Overall intent to hire: 50%-averaged across all categories put together

Global intent to hire freshers is 7%

Hiring Intent for Freshers boasts an upsurge to 47% - a 30% increase in the current January-June 2022 HY compared to July–December 2021 HY

The Hiring Intent across all categories of job seekers in India – fresh or experienced – has risen to 50% from 31% over the same duration. This is a promising improvement and implies the significant recovery of economic activity since the pandemic period

Few top job roles freshers can expect to be employed in are: Digital Marketing Executive, Artificial Intelligence Engineer, Technical writer, Full Stack Developer and Supply Chain Analyst.

Top domain skills employers expect freshers to possess are: Data Analytics, Investment Banking, Cyber Security, AR/VR and Content writing

In-demand courses freshers can undertake to improve their employability: various courses in Digital Marketing, Database Administration, AI and Data Science

Highest Demand for IoT Solutions Architect in Mumbai (66%) and Full Stack Developer in Bangalore (64%)

The top 3 sectors that intend to hire freshers during January-June, 2022

Information Technology: 57% (proportion of all Information Technology employers surveyed) Telecommunications: 43% (proportion of all Telecommunications employers surveyed) Ecommerce & Technology Start-ups: 41% (proportion of all Ecommerce & Technology Start-ups employers surveyed)

The top 3 cities that intend to hire freshers during January-June, 2022

Bangalore: 59% (proportion of all employers in Bangalore surveyed)- 16% increase Mumbai: 43% (proportion of all employers in Mumbai surveyed)-12% increase Delhi: 39% (proportion of all employers in Delhi surveyed)-12% increase

While talking about ecosystem, Founder & CEO of TeamLease EdTech Mr Shantanu Rooj said, “It is heart-warming to see that despite the continued challenges of the pandemic, the inclination of companies to hire freshers continues to be on an upward trajectory. The 30% overall jump in hiring sentiment is a reflection of thise growth. The economic revival and focus on growth are the key reasons driving the upbeat movement.”



“The initiatives taken on the academic front to create skilled talent by bridging the skill gap, is also aiding the hiring positivity. Universities are increasingly adopting technology amalgamated skill based vocational learning and apprenticeship linked degrees which will enable our youth as well as increase the confidence of corporates in freshers”, he further added.

Image: Shutterstock