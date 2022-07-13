Educational institutions in Telangana including, government and private will remain closed for the next four days, announced the state government in view of the incessant rainfall that has affected various parts of the state. According to the latest orders issued by the state government on Wednesday, all Educational institutions will remain closed till July 17, 2022, and the new orders will come into effect from tomorrow July 14, 2022.

"In view of continuing heavy rains, the government has decided to extend holidays for all educational institutions (government, aided, and private) from 14.7.2022 to 16.7.2022 in the State. "Educational Institutions shall re-open from 18.07.2022," read the order.

Telangana: All education institutions to remain close till Jul 17 amid heavy rains

Earlier, the state government had announced a holiday for students from July 11 to July 13 due to heavy downpours. Now, the same order has been extended until July 17, 2022. According to the reports, heavy rainfall has affected low-lying areas, and road links between villages have been submerged in flood water at various locations. Areas affected by the heavy rainfall include Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumram Bheem, and a few places in the Jagtial district. Adilabad, Warangal, and other districts are experiencing flood-like situations triggered by waterlogging.

Meanwhile, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday held a meeting with ministers and officials to review the situation arising from a heavy downpour in the state. CM Rao directed the irrigation department to discharge the Godavari flood waters into SRSP and other reservoirs following incessant rainfall in neighbouring Maharashtra and the catchment areas in Telangana. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi also held a meeting with officials to discuss the relief measures in view of the continuous rainfall lashing the city.

Image: PTI/ Representative