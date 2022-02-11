Telangana Board Exams 2022: TS SSC Timetable Released; Check Full Schedule Here

Telangana Board Exams 2022: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education has released the schedule for the upcoming examination. All those students who are going to appear in the examination can check and download the TS SSC timetable 2022 in pdf format by visiting the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. The Telangana class 10 board exams will be held from May 11 to 20, 2022.

The Board has released the date sheet for SSC, OSSC, and vocational exams for regular and private once-failed candidates. Along with the exam schedule, the Directorate of Government Examinations has also released some guidelines. As per the Telangana 10th board exam timetable 2022, TS SSC exams will commence at 9:30 am. It is strongly recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates. Check key details below.

There will be only six papers in #Telangana SSC examinations, which will commence on May 11, 2022.@XpressHyderabad pic.twitter.com/LzAsCvmKpa — V.V. Balakrishna-TNIE (@balaexpressTNIE) February 11, 2022

Telangana Board Exams 2022: Check examination schedule

Telangana Board Exams 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: Candidates need to log in to the official website (bse.telangana.gov.in) to check the examination timetable.

Step 2: To download the TS SSC timetable 2022, candidates need to click on the "Telangana SSC time table 2022."

Step 3: The TS SSC timetable for 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download and print the TS 10th exam timetable 2022 for future reference.

