Last Updated:

Telangana Board Exams 2022: TS SSC Timetable Released; Check Full Schedule Here

Telangana Board of Secondary Education has released the exam schedule. Candidates can download the schedule by visiting bse.telangana.gov.in.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Telangana Board

Image: Shutterstock


Telangana Board Exams 2022: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education has released the schedule for the upcoming examination. All those students who are going to appear in the examination can check and download the TS SSC timetable 2022 in pdf format by visiting the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. The Telangana class 10 board exams will be held from May 11 to 20, 2022. 

The Board has released the date sheet for SSC, OSSC, and vocational exams for regular and private once-failed candidates. Along with the exam schedule, the Directorate of Government Examinations has also released some guidelines. As per the Telangana 10th board exam timetable 2022, TS SSC exams will commence at 9:30 am. It is strongly recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates. Check key details below. 

Telangana Board Exams 2022: Check examination schedule

Telangana Board Exams 2022: Here's how to download

  • Step 1: Candidates need to log in to the official website (bse.telangana.gov.in) to check the examination timetable.
  • Step 2: To download the TS SSC timetable 2022, candidates need to click on the "Telangana SSC time table 2022."
  • Step 3: The TS SSC timetable for 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 4: Download and print the TS 10th exam timetable 2022 for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative

READ | Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 time table out now; Check full schedule here
READ | MP Board exams 2022: Class 9 and 11 exam schedule out, check complete schedule here
READ | CBSE term 2 board exam to begin from April 26, check full details here
READ | CBSE term 2 exam: 5 Key Preparation Insights From Official Sample Paper Practices
READ | CBSE class 10, 12 term 2 Boards exam dates released; Check subject-wise exam guidelines here
Tags: Telangana Board, Telangana Board Exams 2022, TS SSC Timetable 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND