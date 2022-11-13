Telangana Govt Under Scanner Over Hyderabad Student's Assault; Leaders Demand Action

Hours after a shocking incident of ragging was reported from Hyderabad, political leaders from various parties raised their concern over the matter and questioned the Telangana government led by TRS over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The leaders also asked the state government to take strict action against the culprits and not turn a blind eye into the matter.

Requesting strict action against the culprits, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said, "The incident is very unfortunate. Forcing a person do something against his will is illegal and whosoever does this, strict action should be taken against them."

Meanwhile, BJP's Rachana Reddy said, "Law student at the IFHE was physically assaulted and sexually abuse on campus by other students. A group of 15-20 hooligans assaulted this boy. But, the cause behind the incident has not been revealed yet. I want to ask, what is the government of Telangana doing in this case because this is a pattern in Telangana where the state government is turning a blind eye towards such a sensitive issue."

BJP leader Pratul Shahdeo also added, "When such unfortunate incidents are reported in institutes like IFHE, it clearly states that everything is not working properly in the state. Since the institute is in Telangana, a lot of questions will be raised on the state government as it is the responsibility of the government to maintain the law and order situation of the state."

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, RJD leader Manoj Jha said, "What is happening to our country? We haven't heard of any such incident 9-10 years ago, why are such cases increasing these days? Someone is poisoning the atmosphere. This is a matter of concern that what have we made this country in 75 years of Independence."

Hyderabad student brutally assaulted

In a shocking incident, a college student in Hyderabad was brutally assaulted by a group of boys in the hostel of IFHE institute. The victim has been identified as Himank Bansal and is pursuing an undergraduate law degree at Hyderabad institute. In the video that is going viral on social media, the victim can be seen brutally trashed. He was not only beaten badly but was also forced to chant religious slogans like 'Jai Mata Di' and 'Allah Hu Akhbar'.

Soon after the incident took place, the Cyberabad police immediately took action. According to the sources, five accused have been arrested and the remaining five are still absconding.