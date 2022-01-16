Telangana Schools And Colleges To Remain Closed Till January 30 Amid COVID Scare

The Telangana government has decided to close the Schools and Colleges again, This has been decided as the government has extended the COVID-19 curbs due to rising COVID cases. As per the announcement, all educational institutions will be closed till January 30, 2022. With this, the Sankranthi holidays stand extended. The government has taken this decision for the safety of students.

Earlier the government ordered the closure till January 16, 2022. Seeking no improvement in the COVID situation, the date has been extended. The announcement about the extension of holidays has been made by Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. The same has been implemented after orders were issued by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Online classes to continue

Telangana Schools and Colleges will continue the classes in online and virtual format. As far as the SOPs go, it is likely that the earlier guidelines would continue to be in place, without any changes. However, an official confirmation and detailed orders are still awaited.

COVID in Telangana

Telangana on Saturday reported 1,963 fresh COVID-19 cases and took the tally to 7,07,162 while the death toll rose to 4,054 with two more fatalities. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded the highest number of fresh cases with 1,075 followed by Rangareddy (168) and Medchal Malkajgiri (150) districts, a bulletin said while providing details as of 5.30 PM today. The State reported 2,398 infections on Friday. A total of 1,620 people recovered from the infection today. The cumulative number of recoveries to date was 6, 81,091. The number of active cases stood at 22,017, the bulletin said.

Kerala Schools for class 1-9 suspended till Jan 21 amid COVID spike

Acknowledging the rise in Omicron cases, the Kerala Government in a meeting decided to close the schools. As per the orders, physical classes of school students up to Class 9 will be suspended till January 21, 2022. This was decided in a meeting which was chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Minister has said that another review meeting is scheduled to be held on February 2, 2022.

As per the order, schools are only being closed till class 9th. Therefore, students of Classes 10 to12 will continue to facilitate the ongoing inoculation drive for students in the 15-18 age group. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the health and education departments to coordinate and make required arrangements for the vaccination of students of Classes 10-12.

