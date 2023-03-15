Telangana Schools Timing Changed, Half-day Schools Commence Today

Telangana schools timings: The director of school education, Telangana has released an important notice regarding the change in school timings in the state. As per the order issued by the director, all schools in the state will function from 8 am to 12.30 pm. The schools that are also the exam centers for TS SSC exams will operate from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Telangana school timings changed

The order has been issued for the academic year 2022-23. The order is applicable to all government, private, and government-aided schools for primary, upper primary, and high schools. Mid-day meals will be served at 12.30 pm. The new school timings will be effective from today, March 15 till the end of this academic year i.e., April 24. However, special classes for class 10th students will be held for those preparing for SSC exams.

It must be noted that the TS Inter 1st 2nd Year 2023 examinations have started today, March 15 in the state. The exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. The TS SSC 2023 or class 10th board exams would begin on April 3, 2023.