Telangana Schools To Reopen From February 1 Amid Decline In COVID Cases

In view of the declining cases of COVID-19, the Telangana government has announced that all educational institutions in the state will reopen on February 1, 2022. Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that COVID guidelines should be strictly enforced in educational institutions. School owners advised teachers and parents of students to take appropriate precautions. The state government would release detailed guidelines regarding the reopening of the schools in the evening. Earlier, the state government had ordered all educational institutions to remain closed till January 30, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, several other states have announced the reopening of schools and colleges on February 1, 2022.

Schools reopening in other states

The Rajasthan government on Saturday announced the reopening of schools for classes 10 to 12 on February 1, and for classes 6 to 9 on February 10, 2022. Students will be allowed to continue classes in both online and offline mode. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday announced that all the schools and colleges in the Pune district will reopen on February 1, after chairing a COVID-19 review meeting in the city’s Council Hall. Meanwhile, other states, including West Bengal, Delhi, and Bihar, among others, are also likely to resume offline classes in the coming days.

COVID situation in India

COVID cases in India are on the decline. The country recorded a total of 2.35 lakh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, which is 6% less than Friday's tally. According to the data released by the Health Ministry, a total of 871 death cases were reported in the past 24-hour period. The active now includes 4.91 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 93.89 percent.

(Image: PTI/ Shutterstock)