Telangana TS LAWCET 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till July 15, Check Details Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
TS LAWCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the deadline to apply for TS LAWCET 2022. Along with this, the deadline to apply for TS PGELCET has also been extended. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply now by paying a late fee. The form can be submitted at lawcet.tsche.ac.in till July 15, 2022. To apply, candidates will have to get themselves registered first. Using the login credentials, candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below.
Candidates should know that to submit the form, they will have to pay a late fee of Rs.1000. The candidates need to first pay the fees, then fill in the details for registration, and then proceed to the application form filling. Originally the date for submitting the online application forms with a late fee of Rs.1000 was July 12, 2022, but now it has been extended. The last date for submission of online application forms with a late fee of Rs.500 was on July 5, 2022. TS LAWCET examination will be conducted on July 21 and 22, 2022.