Telangana TS LAWCET 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till July 15, Check Details Here

Telangana TS LAWCET 2022: The last date to submit application by paying a late fee of Rs 1000 is July 15, 2022. Candidates can follow these steps to apply.

Telangana

TS LAWCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the deadline to apply for TS LAWCET 2022. Along with this, the deadline to apply for TS PGELCET has also been extended. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply now by paying a late fee. The form can be submitted at lawcet.tsche.ac.in till July 15, 2022. To apply, candidates will have to get themselves registered first. Using the login credentials, candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below.

Candidates should know that to submit the form, they will have to pay a late fee of Rs.1000. The candidates need to first pay the fees, then fill in the details for registration, and then proceed to the application form filling. Originally the date for submitting the online application forms with a late fee of Rs.1000 was July 12, 2022, but now it has been extended. The last date for submission of online application forms with a late fee of Rs.500 was on July 5, 2022. TS LAWCET examination will be conducted on July 21 and 22, 2022.

TS LAWCET 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to apply for exam

  • Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website mentioned above
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for the application link
  • Step 3: After being redirected to another page, fill in the details
  • Step 4: Upload required documents and pay the fee
  • Step 5: Submit the form and download the confirmation page
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

TS LAWCET 2022: Follow these steps to download admit cards

  • Step 1: Once admit cards are released, registered candidates will have to go to the official site of TS LAWCET on lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Click on TS LAWCET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page
  • Step 3: In the next step, they will have to enter the login details and click on submit
  • Step 4: The admit card is displayed on the screen, candidates should check the details mentioned on it and download 
  • Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need
