THE Asia University Rankings 2023: 25 Indian Universities In Top 250 List, IISc Tops List

THE Asia University Rankings 2023 out. Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has bagged the top rank in the list of Indian universities with 48th rank.

Nandini Verma
THE Asia Rankings 2023

IISc Bangalore


Times Higher Education (THE) has released the Asia University Rankings 2023. Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has bagged the top rank in the list of Indian universities who have made it to the top 200 list in the THE Asia Rankings. There is one Indian university in the top 50, four in the top 100, and 18 in the top 200 list .

IISc Bangalore has secured the overall 48th rank in the THE Asia University rankings. Last year, IISc was on 42nd rank. The Tsinghua University of China has bagged the 1st rank in the list followed by Peking University, China, and the National University of Singapore in the 2nd and 3rd spots, respectively.

Among the Indian universities, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysore has become the 2nd best with 68th rank, and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Solan on the 77th rank.  Last year, 17 higher education institutions made their way to the top 200 list. 

Top-25 list of Indian Universities as per THE Asia University Rankings 2023

  1. 48 - Indian Institute of Science
  2. 68- JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research
  3. 77 -Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
  4. 95- Mahatma Gandhi University
  5. 106- International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad
  6. 111- Alagappa University
  7. 113- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
  8. 128- Jamia Millia Islamia
  9. 131-  Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
  10. 137- Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi
  11. 142- Indian Institute of Technology Indore
  12. 145- Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology
  13. 147- KIIT University
  14. 155- Banaras Hindu University
  15. 159- Graphic Era University
  16. 170- Delhi Technological University
  17. 183- Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education
  18. 190- Savitribai Phule Pune University
  19. 201–250- Aligarh Muslim University
  20. 201–250- Anna University
  21. 201–250- Indian Institute of Technology Patna
  22. 201–250- Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
  23. 201–250- Jamia Hamdard University
  24. 201–250- Jawaharlal Nehru University
  25. 201–250- Maharishi Markandeshwar University (MMU)
