THE Asia University Rankings 2023: 25 Indian Universities In Top 250 List, IISc Tops List

Times Higher Education (THE) has released the Asia University Rankings 2023. Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has bagged the top rank in the list of Indian universities who have made it to the top 200 list in the THE Asia Rankings. There is one Indian university in the top 50, four in the top 100, and 18 in the top 200 list .

IISc Bangalore has secured the overall 48th rank in the THE Asia University rankings. Last year, IISc was on 42nd rank. The Tsinghua University of China has bagged the 1st rank in the list followed by Peking University, China, and the National University of Singapore in the 2nd and 3rd spots, respectively.

Among the Indian universities, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysore has become the 2nd best with 68th rank, and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Solan on the 77th rank. Last year, 17 higher education institutions made their way to the top 200 list.

Top-25 list of Indian Universities as per THE Asia University Rankings 2023