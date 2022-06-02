THE World University Rankings 2022: IISc Bangalore Top Indian University At Rank 42

The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2022 have been released by The Times Higher Education (THE) on 1 June 2022. A total of 71 Indian universities have secured different positions on the list. Out of which, four Indian universities have secured positions in the top 100, and these include Mysore's JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in 65th, IIT Ropar in 68th position, IIT Indore stood in 87th position, and IISc Bangalore was ranked 42nd.

In comparison with the previous year, the number of Indian universities making a place in the top 200 has come down to 17 this year, compared to 18 Indian universities that made it to the top 200 in 2021. All those universities that have secured different positions in the top 200 lists include IIT Gandhinagar, Alagappa University, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Saveetha University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Delhi Technological University (DTU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Institute of Chemical Technology, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi and Panjab University.

Notably, this year, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, and IIT Kharagpur remained out of the list as they did not take part in the global rankings due to alleged data discrepancies and lack of transparency.

Asia University Rankings: Chinese Universities secured 1st and 2nd position

For the third consecutive year, Tsinghua and Peking, China's top two institutions, secured first and second positions in the Asia University Rankings 2022. The Asia University Rankings include 616 universities, which include 31 countries and territories. This year, 118 universities from Japan secured different positions in the ranking list.

Top Indian Universities 2022 List

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore - 42

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research - 65

Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar - 68

Indian Institute of Technology, Indore - 87

Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar - 120

Alagappa University - 122

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology - 127

Saveetha University - 131

Mahatma Gandhi University - 139

Delhi Technological University - 149

Banaras Hindu University - 153

Institute of Chemical Technology - 159

Jamia Millia Islamia - 160

Jawaharlal Nehru University - 167

International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad - 174

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi - 177

Panjab University - 197

(Image: PTI/Representative)