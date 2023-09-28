Last Updated:

THE World University Rankings 2024: IISc Retains Top Rank Among Indian Universities

IIT Patna has climbed to 601-800 ranks this year which was in 8001-1000 ranks last year. IIT Guwahati, NIT Rourkela, and ISM Dhanbad have improved ranks.

News
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
THE world university rankings 2024

IISc Bangalore


Times Higher Education (THE) has released the World University Rankings 2024. As per the latest rankings, the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has retained its top rank among the Indian universities. IISc has been ranked in the category of 201-250 ranks. Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mahatma Gandhi University, and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences have been ranked  between 501-600 category. 

In the year 2023 also, IIsc was ranked the best among the Indian universities. Indian universities have climbed in the rankings this year. IISc was ranked between 251-300 ranks in the year 2023 which has rose to 201-250 ranks this year. Moreover, this year 24 Indian universities have made into top 800 universities which was 22 last year.

IIT, NIT, ISM improve their ranks 

IIT Patna has made it to the 601-800 ranks this year. It was ranked between 801-1000 ranks in the year 2023. IIT Guwahati, NIT Rourkela, and ISM Dhanbad who were ranked at 1001–1200 last year have climed up to 601-800 rank this year.

READ | NIRF Rankings 2022: Education Minister to release university rankings today at 11 am

Top ranked Indian Universities

201-250: 

IISc Bangalore

501-600:

Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mahatma Gandhi University, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences

601-800: 

Alagappa University, Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, Bharathiar University, IIT Guwahati, IIT-ISM Dhanbad, IIT Patna, IIIT Hyderabad, Jamia Hamdard, Jawaharlal Nehru University, KIIT University, Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, NIT Rourkela, NIT Silchar, Punjab University, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, VIT University

801-1000:

Amity University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, BITS Pilani, Institute of Chemical Technology, University of Delhi, Delhi Technological University, IISER Pune, IIT Gandhinagar, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, JNTU Anantapur, Jaypee University of Information Technology, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education, Lovely Professional University, NIT Trichy, UPES, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan.

READ | QS World University Rankings 2023: IIT- Kharagpur tops in Civil Engg, Agri & Forestry
READ | THE Asia University Rankings 2023: 25 Indian universities in top 250 list, IISc tops list
READ | QS World University Rankings 2024: IIT-Bombay replaces IISc from top rank in India list
READ | Oxford University ranked the best in the world by THE World University Rankings 2024

Get the latest updates on education-related news on Republic World here.

COMMENT