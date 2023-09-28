THE World University Rankings 2024: IISc Retains Top Rank Among Indian Universities

Times Higher Education (THE) has released the World University Rankings 2024. As per the latest rankings, the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has retained its top rank among the Indian universities. IISc has been ranked in the category of 201-250 ranks. Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mahatma Gandhi University, and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences have been ranked between 501-600 category.

In the year 2023 also, IIsc was ranked the best among the Indian universities. Indian universities have climbed in the rankings this year. IISc was ranked between 251-300 ranks in the year 2023 which has rose to 201-250 ranks this year. Moreover, this year 24 Indian universities have made into top 800 universities which was 22 last year.

IIT, NIT, ISM improve their ranks

IIT Patna has made it to the 601-800 ranks this year. It was ranked between 801-1000 ranks in the year 2023. IIT Guwahati, NIT Rourkela, and ISM Dhanbad who were ranked at 1001–1200 last year have climed up to 601-800 rank this year.

Top ranked Indian Universities

201-250:

IISc Bangalore

501-600:

Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mahatma Gandhi University, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences

601-800:

Alagappa University, Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, Bharathiar University, IIT Guwahati, IIT-ISM Dhanbad, IIT Patna, IIIT Hyderabad, Jamia Hamdard, Jawaharlal Nehru University, KIIT University, Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, NIT Rourkela, NIT Silchar, Punjab University, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, VIT University

801-1000:

Amity University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, BITS Pilani, Institute of Chemical Technology, University of Delhi, Delhi Technological University, IISER Pune, IIT Gandhinagar, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, JNTU Anantapur, Jaypee University of Information Technology, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education, Lovely Professional University, NIT Trichy, UPES, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan.