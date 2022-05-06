Theni District CEO Asks Schools To Not Allow Students To Tie Wristband With Caste Identity

In a key development, Theni District CEO has ordered all school principals in the district to ensure colored strings that indicate caste identity is not worn by the students. Furthermore, teachers are advised to warn students of strict actions if anyone incites caste division. This came after a student died in Tirunelveli over wearing a wristband with caste identity, yet again suggesting that caste continues to remain an important factor in several schools, predominantly in southern Tamil Nadu.

As per the practices of the Director of School Education, it has been revealed that the school students wear bands of varying colours on their hands, which identify their caste. Since the students are divided into several caste groups, an unfamiliar environment during lunch breaks, during playtime and during school hours is often witnessed, according to the Theni CEO.

Therefore, in the interest of the students, the principals of all schools are directed to pay special attention to the issue and inform the students regarding the consequences of this during the morning prayers and warn them that those who incite caste sectarianism will be severely punished.

TN boy dies in clashes over wristband with caste identity

Earlier on April 30, a school student died in Tirunelveli, days after he suffered head injuries after a clash with fellow students over the wearing of a wristband with caste identity. The teenage student breathed last while undergoing treatment at Tirunelveli Government Medical College.

A senior police officer probing the case stated that the boy belonged to the OBC community and had got into a fight with a Dalit junior on April 25 during physical training hours over the latter wearing a wristband. Soon, three students from his community joined the victim and the other boy got the support of two of his friends from another community. The police officer further mentioned that an intense fight ensued as they hit each other with stones before teachers and others waded in to stop the fight.

Three of the juniors involved in the fight have been detained and have been booked for murder apart from other charges.

