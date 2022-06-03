Thirty COVID-19 cases reported on IIT Bombay campus

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) As many as thirty persons have tested positive for coronavirus infection at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) here over the last few days, its spokesperson said on Friday.

"There are 30 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the institute over the last few days. All of these are mild cases and have been isolated immediately," she said.

The institute has not closed any of its facilities or stopped activities on the premises, and the management is undertaking all the precautionary measures, she added.

IIT Bombay has a sprawling campus in Mumbai's Powai area.

Maharashtra and Mumbai have been witnessing a steady rise in infections over the last few days. PTI ND KRK KRK

