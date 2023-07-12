Time To Resurrect Legacy Of Ancient Education Hubs Like Takshila, Nalanda: Edu Minister

The two-day Visitor’s Conference concluded in New Delhi today. The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu addressed the closing ceremony of the Visitor’s Conference 2023 at Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 11. In his closing remarks, the union education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized that the education fraternity is committed to building the capacity of teachers and educational institutions, empowering the Amrit Peedhi with the adoption of technology, encouraging world-class research for global good and also ensuring that India takes a quantum leap in Amrit Kaal based on the strong pillars of education. He also highlighted that the National Education Policy 2020 rooted in Indianness and initiatives under NEP, like NCrF and NRF will become a benchmark for the world, especially the Global South.

It is time to resurrect Indian education legacy: Dharmendra Pradhan

During the five sessions, Pradhan talked about how the realization of the vision of NEP 2020 demands collective efforts, shared expertise, common challenges & opportunities and unwavering commitment. Citing Takshashila and Nalanda as international education hubs from ancient times, he emphasized that it is time to resurrect that legacy. He talked about building a new India and its institutions to create a global impact. He commended the detailed discussions on how institutions can push boundaries to integrate research in more strategic areas for growth of society and national development aligning to the roadmap of NEP 2020. Shri Pradhan highlighted how mental and emotional well-being positively impacts motivation, focus and resilience among students and by promoting well-being, institutions can provide students with tools and resources to prosper on campus and in life. He also emphasized that high-quality education can only be ensured by high-quality teaching which will be possible when institutions handhold and mentor each other through collective effort.

Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission headed the panel discussion on ‘Contributions to the realization of NEP-2020’. In this session, a summary of all efforts taken by the Ministry of Education were presented followed by case studies of successful/ ongoing implementation of the same by the different institutions. It featured presentations by Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT, Kanpur and Prof. T.V. Kattimani, Vice Chancellor, Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh. The session was observed and moderated by Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Vice Chancellor, JNU. It was discussed that higher educational institutions need to emphasize more and more on technology integration. National digital university (e-vishwavidyalaya) is expected to make quality education accessible to a large section for our country. While many institutions have taken steps towards internationalization, there is a need of increasing academic collaboration with top universities in the world and attracting foreign students to study in India. Our institutions need to enhance our research capabilities further and create a vibrant ecosystem of innovation and incubation that contributes towards a self-reliant nation.

Visitor's Award for Innovation conferred by President

The President also conferred the Visitor’s Awards 2021 at the inauguration ceremony last evening. The Visitor’s Award for ‘Innovation’ was conferred on Prof. Venktesh Singh from the School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, Central University of South Bihar for developing indigenous Charge Pick-up Panels for Resistive Plate Chamber Detector using Silicon Fiber Sheet. The Visitor’s Award for ‘Research in Physical Sciences’ was presented to Prof. Surajit Dhara from the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad for his work in soft matter and liquid crystals. Prof. Mohammed Latif Khan from Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar received the Visitor’s Award for ‘Research in Biological Sciences’ for his contributions in understanding of forest biodiversity, regeneration of RET (Rare, Endangered and Threatened) plant species and threat status assessments of forests in the Eastern Himalayas and Central India. The Visitor’s Award for ‘Technology Development’ was conferred on Prof. KC James Raju from the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad for his contributions in frequency tunable microwave devices using ferroelectric thin films. The President also presented the Visitor’s Award, 2020 for ‘Research in Physical Sciences’ to Prof. Anunay Samanta, School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad for his research contributions to the spectroscopy and dynamics of short-lived chemical species formed on photo-excitation of molecular systems and materials.