TN Governor Returns NEET Exemption Bill To State Assembly; 'against Students' Interests'

In a key development, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has returned the DMK government's bill seeking an exemption for the state from the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), informed the Raj Bhavan. "The bill is against the interests of the students, especially the rural and economically poor students of the state," said Ravi. This development comes days after the MK Stalin-led government approached the Governor to approve the NEET exemption bill for presidential assent.

Tamil Nadu Governor returns the NEET Exemption Bill to the Legislative Assembly

"The governor, after a detailed study of the L.A.Bill No.43 of 2021 for admission to undergraduate medical courses seeking exemption from NEET and the Report of the High-Level Committee constituted by the State Government in this regard, is of the opinion that the Bill is against the interests of the students, especially the rural and economically poor students of the State," read the press release from the governor's office.

"Hence, the Hon'ble Governor has returned the Bill to the Hon'ble Speaker, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, on February 1, 2022, giving detailed reasons for its reconsideration by the House. The Supreme Court in Christian Medical College, Vellore Association Vs. Union of India (2020) also comprehensively examined the issue, especially from the social justice perspective, and upheld NEET as it prevents economic exploitation of poor students and is in furtherance of social justice," read the press release.

The Tamil Nadu government in September last year passed a bill to remove NEET after a 19-year-old medical aspirant committed suicide right before the NEET 2021 exam. The NEET Bill, proposed by the state government, aims to provide admission to UG courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine, and homoeopathy on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination class 12.

Image: PTI