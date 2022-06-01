TN Minister Pins Blame On Influx Of North Indian Students For Emergence Of COVID Clusters

As the COVID cases continue to spike in Kelambakkam VIT college in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has blamed that the influx of North Indian students are leading to COVID clusters in the state. According to the state minister, "COVID cases have not come down in several States, especially in Delhi, Hariyana,UP, Maharashtra, MP, Kerala. When students from the Northern States come back to educational institutions to resume their studies, COVID clusters emerge with the influx of students. We have instructed the students to follow Covid guidelines".

On Tuesday, the Minister along with the Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected the campus. Further, Radhakrishnan inspected Anna University where cases were reported from the School of Architecture hostel. More than over the last three months, the number of cases in Tamil Nadu has been less than 100.

COVID situation in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, May 31, reported 98 new COVID cases, including two returnees from the United States and Kerala respectively, pushing the tally to 34,55,474, the Health department said. People who have recovered from the viral disease stand at 34,16,907 with 49 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 542 active COVID cases.

Districts like Chengalpet and Chennai have recorded a majority of cases with 46 and 44 respectively. Coimbatore and Tiruvallur added four while Kancheepuram, and Vellore added one case each on Tuesday.

The Health department mentioned that the death toll in the state stood at 38,025 as no fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus outbreak in VIT Chennai campus

The Directorate of Public Health said, 44 tested positive in VIT, Kelambakkam out of 1,331 samples drawn on Monday. Speaking to the reporters at VIT, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, “The cluster may increase as 1,500 students are yet to be tested, and results of 1,300 are awaited. Among 118, around 30 are men and the remaining are women.”

The recent clusters in educational institutions have posed a challenge to the Health Department’s prevention and control measures. According to the Health Department data, around 74 tested positive in Shri Sathya Sai Medical College, 237 at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), and 23 in the Anna University cluster.

Currently, the COVID situation is under control at IIT-M and the Shri Sathya Sai Medical College and zero cases are being reported.

(Image: ANI/PTI)