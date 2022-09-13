TNEA Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Out; Here's Direct Link To Check

TNEA Counselling 2022 Round 1: The provisional allotment for Round 1 of TNEA Counselling 2022 has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), Tamil Nadu. All those candidates who took part in the counselling process for TNEA 2022 can now check their seat allotment results for Round 1 by visiting the official website - tneaonline.org. According to the official notice, all those students who have been allotted a seat on the TNEA 2022 provisional list can check their results and begin the process of confirming the allotment by tomorrow at 5 p.m. The provisional allotment list has been released for all first-round candidates, including those in the academic, vocational, and government quota 7.5% categories, in the candidate portal.

TNEA Counselling 2022: Here's how to check seat allocation list

Step 1: To check the TNEA Counselling 2022 seat allotment lists, candidates are required to visit the official website for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions at tneaonline.org.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link to log in.

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their credentials such as their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: On the dashboard, click on the link for Provisional Allotment-Round 1.

Step 5: Candidates then need to check for their details and save the document

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here's direct link to check TNEA Counselling 2022 Round 1 - Click Here

Notably, the candidates can start selecting their allotment from today, September 13, 2022, onwards until tomorrow, September 14, 2022, until 5 p.m. After this process, the authorities would then release the final list, and candidates would have time until September 22, 2022, to join their respective colleges. Round 2 for TNEA 2022 counselling is scheduled to begin on September 25, 2022, at 10 am. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative