TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment Notification For Over 5,500 Vacancies To Be Out On Feb 23

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is scheduled to upload notification for the Group 2 Recruitment 2022 on February 23, 2022. It will be uploaded on the official website tnpsc.gov.in. On December 7, 2021, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) released the annual exam calendar for the year 2022. As per the calendar, the notification for TNPSC Group 2 and 2A combined civil services exams will be released in the month of February 2022. TNPSC Group 4 combined civil services exam notification will be released in the month of March 2022.

Interested candidates should know that the selection will be done through Combined Civil Services Exam 2 in 2 stages. The first is the Preliminary Examination (300 marks), Main Written Examination & Oral Test/Counselling (750+100 marks). The prelim exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2022.

Check Important Dates Here

TNPSC Group 2 Notification Date - February 23, 2022

Last Date of TNPSC Group 2 Online Registration - March 23, 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Date - May 21, 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Result Date - June 5, 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Mains Exam Date - September 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Main Exam Result Date - December 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Interview Date - February 2023

There are a total of 5,831 vacancies in TNPSC group 2A posts. In Group-4 posts, there are 5,244 vacancies. However, these are tentative numbers. The number of vacancies can rise. There are over 40 types of recruitment exams that will be conducted in the year 2022 by TNPSC.

TNPSC Engineering Services Exams

Candidates should know that the maximum age to apply for all the posts is 30 years. However, relaxation to reserved category candidates. There is no maximum age limit for the candidates belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs, BCMs categories, and Destitute Widows of all castes, for the posts of Junior Technical Assistant in Handlooms and Textiles Department and Junior Engineer in Fisheries Department.

Image: Shutterstock