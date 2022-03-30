TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 7301 Vacancies; Check Details

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on March 30 issued an official notification of the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV) 2022. The notification has the details of 7301 vacancies. Interested candidates are advised to check eligibility before applying. The deadline to apply for TNPSC Group 4 vacancies will end on April 28, 2022. For checking the official notification, one should visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in and follow the steps mentioned below.

TNPSC Group 4 recruitment: Check eligibility criteria and the selection process here

For Village Administrative Officer posts, the minimum required age to apply is 21 years and the upper age limit is 32 years. For all other posts, the minimum age to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 32 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for notified reserved categories. Educational Qualification: The minimum general qualification is S.S.L.C (Class 10) Public Examination or its equivalent. For the Junior Assistant post, the applicant must have passed H.S.C (Class 12) Public Examination or its equivalent.

Selection criteria: On the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the TNPSC Group 4 Written Examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced. They will have to upload all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification. Post verification, the eligible candidates will be summoned for Counselling for Departmental Unit allotment in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position.

Vacancy details: Through TNPSC CCS Exam for Group 4 2022, candidates will be recruited for posts such as Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Officer, Junior Assistant (Non–Security), Junior Assistant (Security), Bill Collector Grade-I, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno-Typist (Grade–III).

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022: Check the application process here

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the TNPSC website – tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Notifications’ and then click on ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Combined Civil Services Exam – Group 4’

after being redirected to another page, candidates will have to fill in all the credentials asked

Candidates should upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Submit the form and take a screenshot of the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

Image: Shutterstock