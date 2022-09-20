Top Kashmir University Goes Global; Opens Up Foreign Admissions For The First Time

In a big development after the abrogation of Article 370 three years back, the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Kashmir (SKUAST-K) on Monday announced admissions to foreign students in the Valley, for the first time ever. The admissions shall be open to foreign and domestic students for UG & PG programmes for the year 2022-23 and also for short-skill courses.

Soon after the announcement for foreign admissions, the information brochure to admit students for graduate, post-graduate, and doctorate courses was launched on Monday on SKUAST-K’s main campus in Srinagar’s Shalimar. As per the brochure, it offers to admit foreign students twice a year for the autumn and the spring sessions, unlike only autumn sessions for the national students.

Kashmir University goes global

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Dr. Nazir A. Ganai, Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K explained the situation of education in the valley and further shared how such kind of initiatives will help in creating a hub of knowledge here. Addressing the same, he said, "Abiding the mission of the government of India under National education policy, we are establishing a window in our university, an International student center wherein it will a very seamless effort to create a chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir where we shall work to bring in Education tourism."

Further, in order to boost the knowledge hub in the valley, the VC added, "At the same time, we are confident of reversing what was lost which is the youth of the state which was the hub of the knowledge earlier. As a first step, admission of foreign students has started this year in a big way."

The brochure of the new academic session offers to admit foreign students twice a year for the autumn and the spring sessions, unlike only autumn sessions for the national students. The brochure points out how the situation has changed in Kashmir under the BJP rule and after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Ghani informed that the university is ranked as the 6th best State Agricultural University of India, and has been ranked as 'Excellent' under the Atal Innovation Ranking by the Ministry of Higher Education.

In order to invite foreign students and disseminate information about the initiative, Ghani concluded by saying, "We are creating ambassadors all across so that they can spread the word about the valley that is a beautiful place and they shall give them information about the infrastructure of the education."

