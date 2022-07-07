Tripura Board Results 2022: Mother, 2 Daughters Pass Board Exams Together

Tripura Board Results 2022: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) released the Madhyamik (Class 10) term 2 results 2022 on July 6, 2022. Shila Rani Das, a mother of two daughters cleared class 10 board exams in Agartala. Shila said, "I am happy that I've passed the exam. My daughters and other people supported me and inspired me to do it. I was confident that I will clear the exam." Jayashree Das, daughter of Shila Rani Das said, "We are happy as our mother passed class 10th exam and my sister and I cleared our 12th class. We motivated her and also helped in her studies."

This year, a total of 43,294 students took part in the Madhyamik (class 10) exam 2022. The Tripura Board conducted the Class 10 Term 2 exam between April 18 and May 6, 2022. Students can download the TBSE Class 10 Term 2 scorecards from the Board’s official websites. The steps to download scorecards are mentioned below. Step-by-step guide to check result via SMS are mentioned here.

Tripura | Shila Rani Das along with her two daughters cleared board exams in Agartala



Tripura Board exam 2022: Official websites to check scores

tripuraresults.nic.in tbsetripura.gov.in tbse.tripura.gov.in

Tripura Board Results 2022: Here's how to download TBSE 10th Scorecard 2022

Step 1: To download the TBSE Results 2022, candidates need to visit the official websites of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education at tripuraresults.nic.in and tbsetripura.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "TBSE results 2022."

Step 3: Enter the login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The screen will display your TBSE 10th scorecard 2022.

Step 5: Download the Tripura Board's 10th scorecards and take a printout of them for further reference.

Tripura Madhyamik class 10 result 2022: How to check results via SMS