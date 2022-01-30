Tripura Schools And Colleges To Reopen From Feb 1 Under COVID Restrictions

Tripura schools to reopen from Feb 1: In view of the declining cases of COVID across the nation, several states have lifted COVID-related restrictions, including the reopening of schools and educational institutions. The Tripura government on Saturday announced that offline classes will resume at full capacity from pre-primary to class 12 under strict COVID-19 guidelines. Earlier, the state government had ordered the closure of offline classes for pre-primary to class 7 till January 30 in view of the rising cases of COVID-19.

Tripura schools and colleges to reopen from February 1, 2022

The Joint Secretary of the Tripura government, IAS Chandni Chandran, said in a statement that the state Education Department has viewed the overall COVID-19 situation across the state and that "All schools and madrassas in the state (pre-primary to Class XII) are hereby allowed to function normally with strict maintenance of COVID-appropriate behavior from 31/01/2022". She further said, "This order shall be applicable to all government (including TTAADC), government-aided and un-aided private schools, and madrassas."

While speaking to media persons, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said, "The UNICEF recently observed that keeping schools closed is way higher than dangers of keeping them open. The World Bank has also cautioned that the students had suffered a lot and mental health of students had broken down,” PTI quoted Nath as saying.

Schools reopening in other states

Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu, Pune, Haryana, and Rajasthan will reopen for offline classes on February 1. The state government has issued a slew of guidelines for the safety of the students, teachers, and non-teaching staff attending the schools and colleges. Meanwhile, states including West Bengal, Bihar, and Karnataka are looking forward to lifting COVID-related restrictions and reopening schools and colleges.

(Image: PTI/ Representative)