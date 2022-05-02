Truncated School Hours In Jharkhand’s Ranchi District Due To Summer Heat

The Ranchi district administration in Jharkhand on Monday rescheduled classes from 6 am to 10.30 am in government and private schools in view of the summer heat, officials said. In the interest of the health of school students, the timing has been revised, which will be in effect till further order,” Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan said in an official release.

On April 13, the Jharkhand school education and literacy department revised the school timings from 6 am to 12 noon. Earlier, many districts had cut short the duration of class hours because of the temperature rise. On April 29, the Hazaribag and Deoghar administrations revised the school timings from 6 am to 10.30 am in their respective districts.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall in parts of Jharkhand since Saturday has provided some relief from the blistering heatwave conditions. The maximum temperature dropped by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius in the past two days, the weather department officials said. Ranchi, which simmered at 40.2 degrees Celsius till April 30, recorded 34 degrees Celsius on Monday. The respite might continue till May 8, the officials said.