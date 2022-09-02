TS ECET 2022 Counselling Schedule Released; Check Dates And Key Details Here

TS ECET Counselling 2022: The TS ECET Counselling Schedule has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates can download the schedule by visiting the official site of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in. According to the official information, the online e-filing of basic information, payment of the processing fee, and slot booking for selection of the Help Line Center will be done between September 7 to September 11, 2022. Also, the date and time to attend for certificate verification, for the first phase is between September 7 to 11, 2022.

While the certificate verification for already-booked candidates will be done between September 9 to September 12, 2022. The freezing of options will open for the candidates on September 14, the provisional allotment of seats will be done on September 17, and the payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website can be done from September 17 to September 22, 2022. Candidates must take note that the final phase of registration will commence on September 25, 2022. The certificate verification process will be held on September 26. Candidates will get the option to freeze their choices on September 27, 2022. The provisional allotment of seats will be done on September 29, and tuition fee payment can be done from September 29 to October 7, 2022.

TS ECET 2022: Here’s how to check the Counseling Schedule

Step 1: To check the counselling schedule, candidates are required to visit the website at tsecet.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the TS ECET 2022 Detailed Notification

Step 3: Go through the notification.

Step 4: Download and keep a copy for your reference.

NOTE: It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website of TS ECET for fresh updates and more information.

