TS ECET 2022 Provisional Answer Key & Response Sheet To Be Out Today; Here's How To Check

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, is scheduled to release the answer sheet for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test on 2 August 2022. The answer sheet which will be released today (August 2) is for the exam which was conducted on 1 August 2022. Along with the answer sheet, exam response sheet will also be released. Once released, the candidates who took the exam will be able to check it after 6 pm.
Candidates will be able to check both the answer key and response sheets on the official website: ecet.tsche.ac.in. For downloading the response sheet, candidates will have to follow the steps mentioned below. By checking the answer key, candidates will be able to have an idea of their marks. To be noted that the answer key which will be released today will be provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates will have the option of raising objections. The deadline to raise objections will end on 4 August 2022. Candidates should make sure to raise objections before the deadline as post-deadline, no objections will be accepted. Post considering the objections raised by them, the final answer key will be prepared.
TS ECET 2022: Check important dates here
- The exam was conducted on August 1, 2022
- The answer key will be released on August 2, 2022
- The objection-raising window will be opened on August 2, 2022
- Deadline to raise objections will end on August 4, 2022
- Final answer key release date not announced yet
- Result release date has also not been announced yet
TS ECET 2022 provisional answer key: Follow these steps to download
- Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website
- Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for important or latest update section
- Step 3: Post clicking on it, the candidates will be redirected to another page
- Step 4: Then they will have to enter their registration number and password or date of birth
- Step 5: Post submitting the details, the provisional key will be displayed on screen
- Step 6: Go through the answer key and download the same
- Step 7: Take its printout for future reference
TS ECET 2022 provisional answer key: How to raise objections
- Step 1: Candidates should go to the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in
- Step 2: Go to the answer key page by following the steps mentioned above
- Step 3: Then candidates should click on "raise objections" tab
- Step 4: Raise objections and attach the required proof/document
- Step 5: Submit the form and download the confirmation page