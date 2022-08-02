TS ECET 2022 Provisional Answer Key & Response Sheet To Be Out Today; Here's How To Check

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, is scheduled to release the answer sheet for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test on 2 August 2022. The answer sheet which will be released today (August 2) is for the exam which was conducted on 1 August 2022. Along with the answer sheet, exam response sheet will also be released. Once released, the candidates who took the exam will be able to check it after 6 pm.

Candidates will be able to check both the answer key and response sheets on the official website: ecet.tsche.ac.in. For downloading the response sheet, candidates will have to follow the steps mentioned below. By checking the answer key, candidates will be able to have an idea of their marks. To be noted that the answer key which will be released today will be provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates will have the option of raising objections. The deadline to raise objections will end on 4 August 2022. Candidates should make sure to raise objections before the deadline as post-deadline, no objections will be accepted. Post considering the objections raised by them, the final answer key will be prepared.

TS ECET 2022: Check important dates here

The exam was conducted on August 1, 2022

The answer key will be released on August 2, 2022

The objection-raising window will be opened on August 2, 2022

Deadline to raise objections will end on August 4, 2022

Final answer key release date not announced yet

Result release date has also not been announced yet

TS ECET 2022 provisional answer key: Follow these steps to download

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for important or latest update section

Step 3: Post clicking on it, the candidates will be redirected to another page

Step 4: Then they will have to enter their registration number and password or date of birth

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the provisional key will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Go through the answer key and download the same

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

TS ECET 2022 provisional answer key: How to raise objections