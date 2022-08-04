TS ICET 2022 Answer Key Out: Objection Raising Window Open Till Aug 8; Check Key Details

TS ICET 2022 Answer Key: The preliminary answer key of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, or TS ICET 2022, has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates can now download the TS ICET 2022 answer key by visiting the official website of TS ICET - icet.tsche.ac.in. This year, the TS ICET 2022 examination was held on July 27, and July 28 in two shifts and was held by the Kakatiya University, Warangal through online mode for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state.

This time, a total of 75,952 candidates took part in the exam. In case, candidates are not satisfied with the TS ICET Answer Key, they can raise objections on the preliminary answer key till August 8, 2022. As per the schedule, the TS ICET 2022 results will be released on August 22, 2022.

TS ICET 2022 Answer Key declared: Here's how to check answer key

Step 1: To check the TS ICET 2022 answer key, candidates are required to visit the official website (icet.tsche.ac.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "Download Response Sheets."

Step 3: Automatically, a new window will open.

Step 4: The TS ICET answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review the answer key and, if necessary, raise any concerns.

Here's direct link to check TS ICET 2022 Answer Key - CLICK HERE

TS ECET 2022 provisional answer key: How to raise objections

Step 1: Candidates should go to the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the answer key page by following the steps mentioned above

Step 3: Then candidates should click on the "raise objections" tab

Step 4: Raise objections and attach the required proof/document

Step 5: Submit the form and download the confirmation page

