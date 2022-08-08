TS ICET Answer Key 2022: Objection Raising Window Closes Today; Here's How To Do It

TS ICET Answer Key 2022: Today is the last date to raise objections against the preliminary answer key of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, or TS ICET 2022, that was released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates who have not yet checked the IS ICET Answer Key 2022 can do so by visiting the official website of TS ICET: icet.tsche.ac.in. This year, the TS ICET 2022 examination was held on July 27 and July 28 in two shifts and was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal in online mode on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state.

The objection-raising window is open for all candidates till 5 pm today. Candidates who wish to raise objections against the answer key can do so using the link available on the official website. Candidates must take note that objections will not be considered if they do not submit the objection link form.

TS ICET Answer Key 2022: Here's how to check answer key

Step 1: To check the TS ICET 2022 answer key, candidates are required to visit the official website (icet.tsche.ac.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "Download Response Sheets."

Step 3: Automatically, a new window will open.

Step 4: The TS ICET answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review the answer key and, if necessary, raise any concerns.

Here's direct link to check TS ICET 2022 Answer Key - CLICK HERE

